The former IBO and WBC super featherweight queen, who hails from Denaby, has previously been open about her struggles with self belief and confidence despite her rapid rise in boxing.

But Harper believes things are changing ahead of her fight against Scotland’s Hannah Rankin for the IBO and WBA super welterweight belts at Nottingham Arena next Saturday.

Terri Harper fights Natasha Jonas for the WBC and IBO World super featherweight titles back in 2020. Photo courtesy of Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.

She told The Free Press: “I’ve got a mind coach who I used a little bit in the last camp (ahead of her comeback fight against Argentine Yamila Belen Abellaneda in March).

"I’ve got a meeting with him on Wednesday just to go through little things like visualising fight night and getting used to the nerves that start creeping in.”

Harper, who is still only 25, began working with the coach upon the advice of her media manager following the first defeat of her career against Alycia Baumgardner in November.

That cost ‘Belter’ her super featherweight straps and the trappings world-champion status brings.

On the mental coaching, she added: "It’s just little tricks, like how to deal with outside noise and people online. I feel like that's helped me a lot.

"You put all the effort into conditioning your body and making yourself fight ready but people sometimes forget boxing’s very mental. I would say it’s 80 per cent about your mind.”

Harper continued: “I’m in a good place personally, my personal life is very good – the best it’s ever been.

"If everything is good away from the gym it’s only going to help you at the gym.”

The winner of Harper v Rankin is expected to challenge Natasha Jonas in a blockbuster unification fight in the first half of next year.

Jonas holds the WBC and WBO belts at super welterweight and fought Harper down at super featherweight in 2020.

That bout ended in a draw, with Harper subsequently retaining her titles.

"That’s the main reason why we wanted this fight,” Harper revealed.

“Not overlooking Hannah and the fight we've got, but there’s a good fight that can be made after. I just need to get the job done.”

Discussing the possible outcome between Harper and Rankin, Liverpudlian Jonas said: “A lot depends on which Terri turns up.

"She can be fragile, mentally more than physically.”

Rankin also claimed Harper had made a mistake by taking on the fight with her, which will see Stefy Bull’s protégé move up three weight divisions.

She said: “I wasn’t expecting them to come up to my weight class. She’s not big enough to come up to 154 (pounds).

"I’m too big, I’m too strong. She’s in for a shock.”

Harper claimed the issue of weight had been blown out of proportion and said: “We had Hannah down in February before my last fight to spar.