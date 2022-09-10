Maxi Hughes pulls no punches with criticism of Kid Galahad’s Ingle Gym

The South Yorkshire rivals will go head-to-head on September 24 with Hughes’s IBO lightweight title on the line.

A possible world title shot awaits the winner, while the loser will be all but finished at world level.

Maxi Hughes, pictured with his IBO World lightweight title, celebrates beating Ryan Walsh in March. Photo courtesy of Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.

Ahead of the showdown at Nottingham Arena, which will see former IBF featherweight champion Galahad step up two weight divisions, Hughes told The Free Press: “I have respect for him as a fighter and that’s where it stops.

“I find the Ingle’s a bit arrogant and rude. They seem to have a chip on their shoulder.

“They sort of look down on you.”

Galahad, 32, who has 28 wins to two defeats as a professional fighter, has trained at the Ingle Gym since he started boxing aged 12.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 26: Maxi Hughes (L) punches Ryan Walsh during the IBO World Lightweight Title fight between Maxi Hughes and Ryan Walsh at First Direct Arena on March 26, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

His team previously got on the wrong side of Hughes’s trainer Sean O'Hagan and stablemate Josh Warrington when Galahad fought the Leeds Warrior in 2019.

That bout was won by Warrington on a controversial split decision.

Hughes, also 32, said: “They have not just had that fight; they beat Galahad twice in the amateurs, so they know him pretty well and where Josh had success.

“Josh still beat him (in 2019) but that wasn’t the best Josh. Kid got in his head and wound him up.”

Hughes added: “There’s been lots of insights and chats about what to expect and what not to expect.

“Sean knows how to handle him (Dominic Ingle, Galahad’s head trainer).”

Galahad has reigned at British, Commonwealth, European and world level but has not fought since his sixth-round knockout at the hands of Kiko Martinez in November.

Hughes beat Ryan Walsh in March to stretch his winning streak to six fights since his fifth career loss, with 25 wins overall.

He has been able to dedicate himself to training full-time following his life-changing win over Mexico’s Jovanni Straffon for the IBO strap 12 months ago.

Hughes said: “I didn’t get absolutely iced in my last fight.

"He’s going to say he’s not got demons, but that sort of knockout will carry demons.”

Having struggled to make the weight limit 24 hours earlier, Galahad required medical attention and was helped back to his dressing room after being floored twice in quick succession against Spaniard Martinez.

Hughes added: “He’s going to have demons regarding his chin – can he take a shot? Has that dented his confidence?

“There’s obviously the weight. I’m a seasoned lightweight and more natural at the weight. There’s all sorts in my favour. But I don’t count on that.”

Amer ‘Killa’ Khan, a long-time member of Galahad’s coaching team, insisted his man would be more than a match for Hughes.

He said: “Maxi’s a good fighter but I think he’s had his fun now. He’s caused a few upsets but I think this is just a little bit too far for him.

“Barry (Galahad’s real name) is just a much more well-rounded boxer.