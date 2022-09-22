News you can trust since 1925
Rugby Football League investigate accusations of discrimination in Doncaster RLFC and Swinton Lions clash

A double investigation is under way into accusations of discrimination in Doncaster RLFC’s Betfred League One play-off match against Swinton Lions.

By Steve Jones
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 7:10 pm

The complaint was made against a member of Swinton's staff, who is now under investigation by the Rugby Football League (RFL), the sport's governing body in England.

Swinton are also understood to have launched an internal investigation into the claims levelled at their employee, who has not been named.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday as Swinton hosted Doncaster RLFC.

The club did not respond to request for comment.

If found guilty, punishments range from a warning through to fines, suspensions, and/or a stadium ban.

An RFL spokesperson said: “The RFL have been made aware of allegations and are currently investigating the matter.”

No timescale on the investigation has been given, meaning it could still be ongoing in the event Doncaster beat Rochdale this weekend and play Swinton next Sunday for a spot in the Betfred Championship.

Doncaster declined to comment.

Swinton won the match 32-12.

