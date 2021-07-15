Rossington's Maxi Hughes lands world title shot on Josh Warrington bill

Maxi Hughes. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Rossington fighter will challenge Mexican Jovanni Straffon on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s rematch with Mauricio Lara at Headingley on September 4.

Hughes (23-5-2, 5 KOs) came close to quitting the sport in 2018 but has emerged as one of the biggest success stories in British boxing during the pandemic.

The 31-year-old beat former world title challenger Jono Carroll last August and followed that up by defeating Viktor Kotochigovin in Dubai to win the WBC International lightweight title.

He then got the better of Paul Hyland Jnr to win the British lightweight title in March.

Straffron (24-3-1, 17 KOs) stopped James Tennyson in the first round to win the IBO belt in May.