News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Rianna Doforo: Doncaster-trained boxer wins professional debut aged 15

A Doncaster-trained boxer beat an opponent more than twice her age on her professional debut aged 15.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 11th Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rianna Doforo, who is trained and managed by Stefy Bull at his Conisbrough gym, made her debut in Mexico, where she was granted license to fight, in the early hours of Friday morning UK time.

Boxers in Britain cannot turn professional under the country's governing body, the British Boxing Board of Control, until they are 18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liverpool's Doforo, who turns 16 next year, beat 39-year-old Milagros Hernandez Gonzalez via unanimous decision after four two-minute rounds in Naucalpan.

Most Popular
Rianna Doforo and her trainer and manager, Stefy Bull.Rianna Doforo and her trainer and manager, Stefy Bull.
Rianna Doforo and her trainer and manager, Stefy Bull.

Gonzalez had lost all six of her previous professional fights.

Doforo is believed to be one of the world's youngest-ever professional boxers - and has been tipped for stardom.

Bull previously told The Free Press: “She probably could beat some world champions now, that's how good she is.

“She has the potential to become an all-time great.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doforo’s dad Liam was behind the decision to let his daughter turn professional.

Liam said he was “100 per cent” fine about his daughter fighting women.

He told The Free Press: "Everybody is going to have funny things to say about it, fine.

"We will see who’s laughing at the end.”

Bull also defended the decision during an interview with The Free Press.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: "She’s going to be having a lot easier fights in Mexico.

"The opponent she’s lined up to fight is a 40-year-old who’s had six fights and lost six.

"I’m not going to stick her in with Mikaela Mayer or Terri Harper. I’m looking for the easiest fight possible, which will one-million per cent be easier than an international contest.”

Related topics:MexicoDoncasterConisbrough