A Doncaster-trained boxer beat an opponent more than twice her age on her professional debut aged 15.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rianna Doforo, who is trained and managed by Stefy Bull at his Conisbrough gym, made her debut in Mexico, where she was granted license to fight, in the early hours of Friday morning UK time.

Boxers in Britain cannot turn professional under the country's governing body, the British Boxing Board of Control, until they are 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool's Doforo, who turns 16 next year, beat 39-year-old Milagros Hernandez Gonzalez via unanimous decision after four two-minute rounds in Naucalpan.

Rianna Doforo and her trainer and manager, Stefy Bull.

Gonzalez had lost all six of her previous professional fights.

Doforo is believed to be one of the world's youngest-ever professional boxers - and has been tipped for stardom.

Bull previously told The Free Press: “She probably could beat some world champions now, that's how good she is.

“She has the potential to become an all-time great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam said he was “100 per cent” fine about his daughter fighting women.

He told The Free Press: "Everybody is going to have funny things to say about it, fine.

"We will see who’s laughing at the end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "She’s going to be having a lot easier fights in Mexico.

"The opponent she’s lined up to fight is a 40-year-old who’s had six fights and lost six.