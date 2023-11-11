Rianna Doforo: Doncaster-trained boxer wins professional debut aged 15
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rianna Doforo, who is trained and managed by Stefy Bull at his Conisbrough gym, made her debut in Mexico, where she was granted license to fight, in the early hours of Friday morning UK time.
Boxers in Britain cannot turn professional under the country's governing body, the British Boxing Board of Control, until they are 18.
Liverpool's Doforo, who turns 16 next year, beat 39-year-old Milagros Hernandez Gonzalez via unanimous decision after four two-minute rounds in Naucalpan.
Gonzalez had lost all six of her previous professional fights.
Doforo is believed to be one of the world's youngest-ever professional boxers - and has been tipped for stardom.
Bull previously told The Free Press: “She probably could beat some world champions now, that's how good she is.
“She has the potential to become an all-time great.”
Liam said he was “100 per cent” fine about his daughter fighting women.
He told The Free Press: "Everybody is going to have funny things to say about it, fine.
"We will see who’s laughing at the end.”
He said: "She’s going to be having a lot easier fights in Mexico.
"The opponent she’s lined up to fight is a 40-year-old who’s had six fights and lost six.
"I’m not going to stick her in with Mikaela Mayer or Terri Harper. I’m looking for the easiest fight possible, which will one-million per cent be easier than an international contest.”