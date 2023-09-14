Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two-time national amateur champion Rianna Doforo is set to make her professional debut in Mexico, where fighters can turn professional at 15, on November 9.

The youngster, from Liverpool, will be managed and trained by Doncaster’s Stefy Bull, who told The Free Press: “She probably could beat some world champions now, that's how good she is.

“She has the potential to become an all-time great.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rianna Doforo and her trainer and manager, Stefy Bull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rianna was introduced to boxing in 2018 by her dad, Liam, who counts legendary fighter Floyd Mayweather as a friend, and has been training in Doncaster twice a week since 2020.

"I knew very quickly what Rianna was going to be,” said Liam.

"Floyd has educated me for ten years. I will say she is going to be the best female fighter we are going to see in her generation.”

Rianna, who turns 16 next year, previously had an exhibition bout on a professional show in Spain aged 13.

Liam (centre) with Rianna and her brother Nathan, a scholar at Welsh side TNS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They had to tell her to take it easy otherwise they would disqualify her,” added Liam, who said he was “100 per cent” fine about his daughter fighting women.

"I have watched Rianna in the gym with pros, men and women. She would take a bout against most world champions now.

"She loves it, it’s the be-all and end-all for her.

"Everybody is going to have funny things to say about it, fine. We will see who’s laughing at the end.”

Stefy, who also trains Denaby Main’s two-weight world champion, Terri Harper, added: “She could be the female Canelo. I can't express how good she is for a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's almost as if she was born for it, she flies around the ring with a smile on her face.”

Mexican Canelo Álvarez, widely considered to be the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, also turned professional aged 15, in his home country.

Year 11 Rianna is homeschooled so she can focus more on boxing training, which she splits between Doncaster, Birmingham and Liverpool.

Stefy said: “If this was football and she was that good she would be getting a game in the first team now and again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She is a child and sparring some top, top pros and being better than them. Why not join the club?

"I have got a superstar on my hands. She has got the potential to be the biggest name.

"She is only 15 but we will do the learning in Mexico. When she can turn pro in the UK I think she will be the biggest name in boxing.”

Stefy plans for featherweight prospect Rianna to fight up to three times a year until she is old enough to turn professional in the UK at 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam, who built a home gym for his kids during lockdown, added: “Rianna is the reason why I am committed. I’m tired sometimes and she says ‘get up, let’s go’.

"It would look from the outside, maybe, like I’m a pushy parent. I put a lock on the gym at the side of my house just to keep my kids out – and they snapped it off!