Rallying: Doncaster star remains on course for historic fourth title in a row

Matthew Hirst enjoyed more success on the circuit. Pic: George Sims/ Rally Media UK

Following a measured drive in slippery conditions, Doncaster’s Mathew Hirst followed up his recent win on the Trackrod Rally in North Yorkshire with victory on the Visit Conway Cambrian Interclub Rally in his Skoda Fabia R5.

Partnered by co-driver Declan Dear the pair finished the event over a minute ahead of their nearest challengers, as they took their fourth win of the year in the British Trials & Rally Drivers (Association BTRDA) National Forest Rally Championship.

Despite this being their fourth win in the eight-round series, which consists of events in England, Scotland and Wales, Hirst narrowly missed out on the Championship runners-up spot, finishing the year just one point behind in third place.

The Cambrian Rally started in Llandudno and before returning to the North Wales seaside town at the end of the day, the 79 entrants faced seven special stages, timed to a tenth of a second on forest roads. With the area having suffered heavy rainfall in the days leading up to the event, the four stages that were attempted before the Ruthin service halt proved to be extremely slippery.

Taking the conditions into account, Mathew made a sensible start as he adapted to the demanding forest roads in his Delta Salvage ,Witham Motorsport and Pirelli backed Skoda, which he was only using for the fourth time, having swapped earlier this year from the Ford Fiesta R5 he has campaigned since 2022. After completing the first special stage he held second place, less than four seconds off the lead, before setting a stunning time on the following 14½ mile run through Clocaenog forest, being quickest by almost 38 seconds.

Hirst/Dear arrived at the Ruthin Service Halt over half a minute ahead of their nearest rivals, following a problem free run for the rest of the morning.

Hirst said: "We planned to push on stage two with the other stages going well but we damaged a wing after clipping a bale after turning in early at a junction on the Alwen stage.” Otherwise, all was good as his team checked over his car in readiness for the afternoon’s stages.

With a big advantage, Mathew was able to adopt a steady approach and avoid puncturing tyres which cost time for some of his rivals. After setting the fastest time in Alwen 2, and never out of the top three quickest times, he returned to the finish as a comfortable winner, finishing the event with a winning margin of one minute and six seconds.

“We had a fairly big gap at service,” Hirst said after spraying the winners champagne, “but we drove well within ourselves this afternoon and took no risks,” he added after taking an impressive win.

Whilst there was disappointment at not securing the BTRDA runners-up spot, Mathew and Declan have a chance at creating rally history on the forthcoming Wyedean Rally which runs through the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire on November 16. After taking maximum Pirelli Welsh National Rally Championship points after winning the Cambrian Rally, they are now in with a chance of winning the Championship for the fourth time in a row, and in doing so would be the first crew ever to do this.