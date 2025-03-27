NFL hopeful Jacob Smillie using rugby experience to become dual-threat American football player

Turning the corner: Jacob Smillie shows off his speed at the NFL International Combine. The former rugby league player will play in Germany this season.

A FORMER dual-code rugby player from Yorkshire is to become a dual-threat player in the sport of American football in a bid to launch a professional career across the pond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford-born Jacob Smillie has played rugby union for Jamaica and rugby league for Halifax Panthers but since 2021 has been chasing his NFL dream.

He has tried out at the NFL’s international combine for rookies, and the Canadian Football League’s global combine, and has been playing professionally in Europe ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his second season in Germany, Smillie has added another string to his bow in an effort to get noticed by North American scouts.

Jacob Smillie ahead of his second season playing in the German Football League. (Picture: Stan Dziama Photography)

Traditionally a running back on the offensive side of the ball, Smillie has also been learning the position of defensive back on the other side.

American football is a lot more structured than rugby with set players for set offensive and defensive structures, but Smillie’s rugby background has stood him in good stead as he can be seen as a dual-threat weapon, something very rare in gridiron.

“There has been talk of playing both sides of the ball this season, running back and defensive back,” said Smillie, who flies out this week to join up with his new team, the Krefeld Ravens, in the German Football League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coming from a rugby background, the defensive back position is very technical, but if you’re a good athlete I feel like you can transfer to it. As long as you have a good game IQ and you can tackle, which I can from my rugby background, and you’re willing to put the work in, then it’s possible for a cross-over athlete to achieve it.”

Bradford-born Jacob SMillie at the NFL International Combine in 2021. (Picture: Dave Shopland /NFL)

He has been putting in the hours on home soil this off-season to learn the defensive back position.

“I’ve got a good coach in the UK (Sam Fossey of DBUEU) who’s training me as a DB and I’m enjoying learning the position,” he said.

“I’ve also been doing track training in Manchester at the Etihad. I firmly believe if a player runs 23mph in training, then the faster they’ll run sub maximally in games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smillie’s adaptability may increase his longevity in the sport.

Running back, his traditional position, is one of the shortest-lived positions in American football, such is the amount they are used and the wear and tear on their bodies.

“Longevity plays a big part in why I’m doing this because you want to play as long as possible, but for me it’s just showcasing how athletic I am,” said Smillie, whose sporting career began when he was seen in the Doncaster Knights union academy side and invited to play for Jamaica in 2019.

“My end goal would be to play one position, but it’s dependent on what the team wants. If they want me to play both sides then I’m able to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People work two jobs - I should be able to do two positions!”

Smillie’s ultimate goal is to play in North America. He has had two shots before through the combines, and came closest via the Canadian Football League where he is classed as a free agent having entered and gone unselected in the 2022 draft.

He played in Poland in 2023, Germany for Braunschweig New Yorker Lions last season and this year has moved to Kreield Ravens.

“You can make a professional career out of playing in Europe,” said Smillie. “As an import in Europe - you’re a full-time athlete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The level is really high in Germany. Behind the European League of Football, it’s the top division. They’re only allowed four Americans, so there’s a lot of very good European players. The biggest thing for me is playing well in Europe, I’m looking forward to meeting the players and trying to win a championship with this team. That’s my first goal right now, and then for myself, I want to push and play in the US or Canada.

“Scouts are always watching European games. A big thing is keeping yourself active on social media, showcasing what you can do in terms of game footage.

“Nowadays it’s not hard to be noticed…if you’re playing well.”

Smillie has given himself two chances to do that in 2025.