Maxi Hughes to appeal controversial loss to George Kambosos Jr which cost him IBF world title shot

Maxi Hughes will appeal against his controversial loss to George Kambosos Jr which cost him a world title shot.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:20 BST

Hughes also lost his IBO World lightweight title – a lesser version of a world title but useful bargaining chip against would-be opponents – when he found himself on the wrong end of a majority decision verdict in Oaklahoma on Saturday night.

Despite outboxing his opponent, who previously held three world titles at the same time, two of the judges scored the fight in favour of Australian Kambosos in the home corner, with the third unable to separate them on his scorecard.

Rossington’s Hughes is now back in the UK and said: “Despite the result I’m in quite high spirits.

Maxi Hughes will appeal his controversial loss to George Kambosos Jr.Maxi Hughes will appeal his controversial loss to George Kambosos Jr.
Maxi Hughes will appeal his controversial loss to George Kambosos Jr.
"The result is what it is but my team will be appealing that. I don’t know if anything will come of it, but it feels like the right thing to do.”

Hughes put in a career-best performance at the FireLake Arena in Shawnee, thwarting the explosive Kambosos and catching him time after time with counter punches across their 12-round fight.

But one judge, Josef Mason, felt Hughes won just three rounds.

Hughes, who saw his seven-fight winning streak ended, said: “I have shown I’m at that level, I’m a world-class fighter. Everybody saw that.

"We should have had our hand raised, but we will be back. I’m looking forward to what’s coming next.”

Kambosos will now have the chance to fight for the IBF world title.

He did not rule out a rematch, but becoming a two-time world champion will no doubt be his priority.

