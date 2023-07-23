Former IBF, WBA and WBO king Kambosos Jr emerged victorious at the FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oaklahoma on Saturday night after two judges scored the bout in his favour, with another awarding a draw.

Their scorecards read 114-114, 117-111 and 11-113 despite Hughes stifling his opponent for much of the fight and landing aggressive counters throughout.

"It was a bit of a kick in the b*llocks if I'm honest,” said Hughes of the decision, which brought to an end his seven-fight winning streak.

Doncaster's Maxi Hughes.

“Now I feel a bit stupid stood here in a cowbow hat.”

The son of Rossington, who was backed by about 30 supporters who had flown over from the UK, wore a cowboy hat on his ring walk and after the final bell – a nod to his debut Stateside.

He was a picture of focus and discipline for large parts of the fight, but evidently punished for not coming forward enough.

"I'm absolutely devastated,” added Hughes, “I should have had my hand raised. I don't want to take George's moment. I'm gutted.”

The crowd inside the arena booed the decision, which was also heavily criticised on social media.

Australian Kambosos Jr did not rule out a rematch but will now prioritise winning back one of his old belts.

"We won the fight by many rounds, but that's no discredit to Maxi,” he said.

"He had a couple of good rounds, but a couple of good rounds doesn't win you a fight.

"I believe the majority of the rounds I won. He done his movement and he wasn't too much engaging [sic], but that's the way he fights.

"I know he's going to bounce back, he's a tough challenger. If the opportunity is there, we will give him another rematch."

Before the fight Australian Kambosos spoke of his respect for Hughes but vowed to "take his head off".

He failed to trouble his opponent for the most part, however.

Hughes vowed to come again after the sixth defeat of his professional career.

"Everybody here now knows who Maxi Hughes is,” he said.