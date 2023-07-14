Rossington's IBO World lightweight champion - who earned the nickname Cinderella Man after resurrecting his career against the odds - even took it upon himself to organise the biggest fight of his career against George Kambosos Jr.

But hard work pays off and Hughes will live out a dream so many British boxers never get the chance to fulfil when he fights in America next Saturday night.

The headline bout at the FireLake Arena, in the city of Shawnee, Oaklahoma, is being promoted by Top Rank and will be shown at prime time in the States.

Hughes beat former IBF Featherweight world champion Kid Galahad last time out in what was another upset. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty

If it feels a million miles from the Doncaster Dome, where Hughes took his first steps in the pro ranks, that’s because it is.

Once again, to no-one's surprise, he will be the underdog.

It’s a tag held since his teenage years representing Doncaster Plantworks Amateur Boxing Club and days on the small-hall circuit.

Kambosos comes into the fight off the back of consecutive losses to Devin Haney in their unification showdown, yet the former IBF, WBA and WBO lightweight king is the clear favourite with bookmakers.

Maxi Hughes celebrates beating Kakhaber Avetisian at Ice Sheffield in September 2014.

"I have been the underdog my whole career and in all my big fights, it makes no difference to me,” Hughes tells The Free Press while waiting for trainer Sean O'Hagan and stablemate, Woodlands’ WBA Continental lightweight champion Reece Mould, in their hotel lobby ahead of one final sparring session.

"I was always the quiet kid. I remember being at school and there was always that gobby kid, a bit of a bully, and I’d be waiting quietly in the background ready to show him I’m better.

"It’s a bit like that with George, he’s got a very, very high opinion of himself. He doesn’t believe I’m in his league. Come fight night, I’m going to turn it on.

"I don't have to be brash and overconfident with my words. When it’s time to go, I’ll be on it and I’ll shock you.”

Hughes began boxing aged 14, stepping through the ropes for his first amateur fight one year later.

Did he ever dream he would get this far?

"I set out with no real goals, I was just happy to be a pro,” admits Hughes, who has won seven consecutive fights to earn this opportunity, which will also serve as an IBF world title eliminator.

Sparring sessions with then British super featherweight champion Gary Sykes inspired him to aim higher.

Hughes watched Sykes defend the Lonsdale Belt on Sky Sports, the same channel next weekend’s fight will be shown on in the UK.

“After that I wanted to be British champion. I would have been happy at that time to win the British and retire.

"A couple of years ago I won that title (with victory over Paul Hyland Jnr) and I still felt there was lots of improvement and more opportunities came, so I set new goals.

"The aim is to be financially secure, that goes hand in hand with world titles.

"I never expected it. The aim is to keep going.”

Life could have been so much different had Hughes stuck with his initial decision to retire in 2018 following his defeat to Sam Bowen, which denied him the British super featherweight title.

He almost certainly would have still been working in the building trade, a job he was able to leave behind after winning the IBO belt against Jovanni Straffon in 2021.

“Financially, I have got something out of boxing,” says the dad-of-two.

"The plan was never to many money, I just did it because I enjoyed doing it.

"Now, it’s a full-time job and hopefully I can invest some money for the future just to make life easier, and I won’t have to work.

"I would have regretted it if I did retire.”

By no means is his American adventure just a payday, or one last dance before retirement.

"I’m very confident I’m beating George,” says Hughes, who will be cheered on by about 30 friends and family from the UK, including childhood sweetheart Sophie, with whom he has two daughters, four-year-old Boe and Remi, one.

"Not many people believe it, but me and my team believe. That’s all that matters.

"Before, I was never as confident in myself or had that deep belief. But, over the years, with experience and me showing myself, it has shown me.”

The Haxey-based 33-year-old adds: “As you get older, you change the ways you think as you get more experience in life.

“A mixture of all those things has put me in this position. I feel I’m mentally strong and my self belief is right up there. Everything has paid off.

"I’m grateful for this opportunity. I don’t feel lucky because I feel I have put the work in, so I have earned my place.”

Hughes’ words illustrate the importance of mental strength in boxing.

Having suffered five career defeats, he knows only too well what Kambosos will have been through following those Haney defeats, the first of which triggered a change in coaches.

“You question everything,” reveals Hughes.

"I contemplated packing it in. I had to have a real, hard look in the mirror and ask myself some tough questions.

"It does take some coming back from. He will know when he goes to bed at night, that’s when the demons are at their strongest. It will be the same on fight night.”

With that in mind, how does the Cinderella Man plan to upset the odds once again?

"In his mind he thinks he’s going to be able to walk through me.

"I would imagine he’s going to want a fast start. My ability is underestimated, because I’m not flashy or knocking people out in one punch they don’t think I do anything well.