​Matagi back to boost Dons for testing clash against Bradford Bulls

Doncaster RLFC will be boosted by the return of strong-running prop Suaia Matagi following a two-match suspension in Sunday’s testing Betfred Championship clash against fourth-placed Bradford Bulls at the Eco-Power Stadium (3pm).

​Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering late defeats last weekend.

Although Bulls’ 21-20 defeat at home to Featherstone cost them the chance to go third, the Dons’ defeat at Whitehaven could prove the more costly in terms of the play-offs.

Their 28-24 defeat could mean that they would need to win at least four of their remaining six games and for other results involving the likes of Featherstone, York, and Batley to go their way, to be in contention for a play-off spot.

Action from Dons' defeat at Whitehaven. Picture via @Doncaster_RLFC

Two of the club’s three home games are against current top six sides with Widnes also set to visit the Eco-Power Stadium along with Halifax, who have shown better form of late after a poor start to the campaign.

All three clubs will be seeking to complete a double over the South Yorkshire side with both Bradford (38-4) and Halifax (34-8) inflicting big defeats on the Dons on their travels though the Vikings had to work much harder for their 16-14 win.

Given their away fixtures, head coach Richard Horne will be hoping for a six-point haul from the three games. The trip to Batley in early September will no doubt prove a more testing encounter than the one at the Eco-Power Stadium in late May when the Bulldogs went home with their tale between their legs after going down 26-0.

The Dons will also be seeking another double when they travel over the Heywood Road to face Swinton Lions, who they beat 18-8 in a game of two halves when they met at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium in late June. The last time the two clubs met on the ground was in the 2022 League One play-off final with the Lions, who currently find themselves in a relegation battle, claiming the spoils.

The Dons finish their campaign with a trip to face runaway leaders Wakefield Trinity – the last team they would want to meet needing to win to make the play-offs – though it could be that the full-time West Yorkshire club decide to rest players ahead of the play-offs.