Josh Padley celebrates upset win over previously unbeaten lightweight contender Mark Chamberlain at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

“Nobody believed I could do it - but we stuck to a game plan and we got that victory"

Josh Padley is the pride of South Yorkshire after pulling off a shock 10-round victory over Mark Chamberlain on the undercard of Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois mega-show.

The previously unbeaten favourite, Chamberlain, tasted the canvas in round eight after sustaining a left hook to the chin, and was handed a point deduction for pushing in the next round, at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Both men raised their hands in expectation as the results were being read out.

But Padley, the smaller man of the two, was awarded a convincing margin of victory on the judges' scorecards of 96-92, 96-92 and 95-93 after their lightweight bout.

It promises to be a life-changing result.

The WBC Silver lightweight win moved the Armthorpe fighter to 15-0-0 (four knockouts) and opens the door to some big titles and bumper pay days.

An emotional Padley said: "Everyone wrote me off, other than my team, and people who came to support me and my sponsors.

"Everybody wrote me off, all the promoters, all the media guys, nobody believed I could do it.

"But we stuck to a game plan and we got that victory."

Certainly winning in such an astute and resilient manner on the undercard of such an extravagant, international show will do Padley the world of good.

It is certainly a far cry from his start in professional boxing, a four-rounder at North Notts Arena, Worksop in 2019.

Doncaster's Stefy Bull said: "Everyone loves an underdog - what a performance, Josh take a bow."

Sky Sports Boxing posted on social media: "Josh Padley defeats Mark Chamberlain to land the BIGGEST win of his career!"

Commentator Richie Woodhall said the Doncaster man had "got the tactics spot on."

And there was huge support from fans online, with one stating: "Hope he can may some life changing money."

Another added: "Glad he won...the other one was so cocky at the weigh in."

And finally: "This is an outrageous upset, one of the best Britain has produced all year. I hope Josh Padley now gets the opportunities he deserves!"

The next big domestic show is in Sheffield, a GBM Sports event at Park Community Arena, in which Doncaster will be represented by Reece Mould (18-2-0) Maxi Hughes (26-7-2) and debutant Edward Hardy.