‘The Iceman', from Woodlands, is seeking to reclaim the British and European super-bantanweight titles he previously held in his fortieth professional bout on Saturday.

But standing in his way will be much-fancied unbeaten Queensberry prospect Davies, the current champion who will be fighting in his hometown at Telford’s International Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cunningham’s WBO International title and Davies’ WBC International belt will also be on the line, with a world title shot potentially in waiting for the winner.

Jason Cunningham is planning to win back the British and European super-bantamweight belts this weekend (photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images).

"It feels like the biggest fight of my career after everything that’s gone off,” admitted 33-year-old Cunningham, whose professional record stands at 32 wins and seven defeats.

"I have got to look at it as if my career is on the line, it’s make or break.”

Cunningham had been on course for a world title shot before suffering a knockout defeat to Zolani Tete 12 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tete has since tested positive for a banned substance and the loss is expected to be chalked off Cunningham’s record.

He put any demons to bed with a convincing points win over Miguel Gonzalez in March, with his career now almost back on track.

“There is a lot at stake for the winner, it’s going to propel us up massively,” said Cunningham.

"I don’t even want to think about losing, it’s the last thing on my mind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tattoo inked on Cunningham’s chest reads ‘The underdog who never lost hope’ and he knows he must upset the odds once again.

"Everything is against me,” he admitted.

"I’m going into his back yard, the bookies are leaning towards him. But I perform best when it’s like that.

"He’s carried off, which has definitely put that extra bit of fire in my belly.”

Cunningham put 27-year-old Davies’ trash talk down to “immaturity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was quite respectable, then as soon as it got announced he made himself look stupid.

"He’s going to learn this Saturday, he will find out the hard way.”

As the away fighter, Cunningham will be desperate to avoid the fate of Rossington’s Maxi Hughes, who found himself on the wrong end of some questionable judges’ scoring last weekend.

The pair share the same manager, Stefy Bull, who will be in Cunningham’s corner on Saturday.

“It’s a damn shame for Maxi,” said Cunningham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With something like that happening the week before my fight it puts attention on it and the judges.

"I have got to put in a convincing performance. It’s the Liam Davies show, it’s a good business move for Queensberry if he wins.

"But I have got other ideas. It needs a career-best performance from me.”

Davies has fought just 13 times as a professional but has already won five titles.

Still, Cunningham believes his experience could prove key.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have been around the block. I have fought for these belts, there’s nothing on Saturday night I haven’t already done, it’s all new for him.

"They are talking him up, he’s not put a foot wrong yet but at the same time he’s not been in with someone like me.