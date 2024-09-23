Dons boss reacts to win at Swinton and eighth-placed finish in Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster RLFC boss Richard Horne was a proud man after seeing his promoted side consolidate eighth spot in the Betfred Championship after seeing his charges tame Swinton Lions for the second time this season in the return at Heywood Road.

“If someone had offered me eighth place at the start of the season, I would have snapped their hands off because this is a tough league and it’s always tough for a side coming up from League One even though we recruited really well,” he told the Free Press.

In avenging their defeat on the same ground in the 2022 League One play-off final, the Dons claimed a hat trick of wins for the first time this season as they bounced back from three narrow defeats which saw them drop out of the play-off spot they briefly held.

“It was a good performance because due to results on Friday and Saturday we knew we couldn’t finish seventh, which would have seen us finish in the top half of the table, whereas they were desperate for a win given their league position,” said Horne.

The day didn’t get off to the best of starts with the club coach breaking down, leading to a 45-minute delay, with further traffic problems ahead due to the closing of two sections of the M62 due to a bridge being repaired which led to long tailbacks of traffic in and around Manchester.

“It wasn’t the best prep but we said before we went out not to use that as an excuse if we lost because we (due to the fact that we set off in plenty of time) were only about 15 minutes later than we had planned which is neither here or there from our usual routine.

“Sometimes you can get to a ground too early and our boys don’t like being sat around in the changing rooms so maybe getting there a little bit later suited us.

“I thought we started really well and I thought we dominated the first 25 minutes or so we were in total control and led 16-6. But then we started to gift them some possession and territory with some basic errors and they finished the first half well and closed the gap to 16-14 before the break.

“We felt it wasn’t a day for trying to move the ball and trying to get offloads away, which we had spoken during the week about playing that way, and were tidy in the second half and completed 18 of our 20 sets. That gave us the chance to win the game whereas I thought they made errors (throughout) trying to push passes as you’d expect them to do when chasing a game they needed to win.”

Although Swinton took a 20-16 lead in the final quarter, Horne said: “I always felt that we had another try in us even though they probably had the momentum at that stage.”