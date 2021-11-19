Doncaster's Rugby League World Cup dates confirmed for 2022

Australia celebrate winning the 2017 Rugby League World Cup. Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The tournament was pushed back a year to 2022 due to coronavirus after Australia and New Zealand raised safety concerns.

Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium will host three men’s fixtures as originally planned and as follows:

France v Greece – Monday, October 17 – 7.30pm

Samoa v Greece – Sunday, October 23 – 5pm

Papua New Guinea v Wales – Monday, October 31 – 7.30pm

Doncaster will also be a training base for Samoa.

Wigan’s DW Stadium has been added to the to the list of venues, replacing Anfield which is now unavailable due to expansion work at the home of Liverpool FC.

Manchester will host all three finals with the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool now unable to accommodate the wheelchair final.

The five-week tournament will kick off with England v Samoa at St James' Park in Newcastle on October 15.

Jon Dutton, RLWC2021 chief executive officer, said: “We have achieved our objective in delivering minimal disruption to the existing 61-match schedule and I want to place on record my thanks to all those who have made it possible.

“Every host town and city who joined us on this journey remains involved and they will set the stage for the very best that the sport has to offer. There are world class, compelling matches, across all three tournaments at some of the most iconic venues across England.”