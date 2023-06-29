Flyweight Kelsall, from Denaby Main, is just eight fights into his professional career but has already been crowned English champion.

The 24-year-old makes his first defence of the belt against Southern Area champion Paul Roberts at the Barnsley Metrodome on Saturday night.

Doncaster flyweight prospect Conner Kelsall. Photo: Steel Stream Design

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelsall's professional record of eight wins from eight looks far more impressive than that of Roberts, who has four wins, four defeats and two draws.

But his latest opponent should not be underestimated, as five-time national amateur champion Kelsall explained.

"His losses are never big ones, they are always close fights, and his last three fights have been title fights.

"It's not a loss when you are learning from it and he's a title-holder so he has. It's definitely a dangerous one because I feel like people will be overlooking him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts has yet to be stopped inside the distance and Kelsall suspects his case has not been helped by occupying a place in the away corner, as fighters on the road often face an uphill battle to get themselves on the right side of the referees' decision.

"He's game. I think we have got a good opponent. I'll fight however I need to fight to win.

"I'm a good back-foot fighter but I'm not afraid to go forward myself."

Kelsall was due to defend his English strap in March against Joe Maphosa, once of Team GB as an amateur, but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An opportunity to fight Tokyo gold medallist Galal Yafai was then put to his team before it fell through.

But both fights remain a possibility in the future.

"I believe I would beat him," said Kelsall of Yafai, a potential future world champion.

"He's fighting good, world-level contenders. You never know how good you are until you go to the level. That's the exciting thing, I would be putting everything in to see how good I am."

Kelsall, who has recently sparred IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards and stablemate Jason Cunningham, a former British and European champion, added: "If I win this fight my name is still there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad