Rising flyweight star Conner Kelsall, who hails from Denaby Main, caught the eye as he outclassed Benn Norman on his way to a unanimous decision win at Rotherham’s Magna Centre on Sunday.

Kelsall was faster, more skilful and landed cleaner shots throughout as he made it eight wins from eight as a professional before toasting his win at his place of work when not in the ring, The White Lady micropub in Conisbrough.

He said: “I have brought it back to my village.

Conner Kelsall from Denaby Main is the new English flyweight champion.

"I have not done it for me, I did it for everyone who has supported me over the years.”

The new English flyweight champion, aged 23, began boxing aged seven and was crowned national champion in his weight category five times as an amateur.

He said: “It’s a big feeling.

"I’m not supposed to do things like this, kids like me on the streets on a council estate.

"I’m achieving big things and I have got a big future.”

Kelsall was cheered on by friends and family, including his partner of seven years, Cerise, and their two children, Kayden, who turns three next week, and one-year-old Cohen.

"The main thing is I have paid for Christmas for my kids,” he said.

Kelsall targeted his opponent, a former rival in the amateurs, with body punches before going upstairs and leaving him unsteady on his feet at the end of round five.

Norman stepped up the pressure in the final rounds but Kelsall never looked too troubled and won nine out of ten rounds on one judge’s scorecard.

The other two gave him eight.

Kelsall, who is trained by Ray Doyle and managed by Stefy Bull, said: “I felt very comfortable.

"We boxed three times in the amateurs and had some good fights but today I think I showed I’m a professional now.

“I showed my step up in class. I lost one round in ten so I think I showed my class, 100 per cent.”

Kelsall also got the better of Norman when the pair were amateurs, winning two of their bouts.

