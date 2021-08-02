Doncaster's Beth Dobbin finishes fifth in 200m semi-finals at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic debutant Beth Dobbin bowed out of the women’s 200m at the semi-final stage with her head held high.
The 27-year-old, from Sprotbrough, finished fifth in a time of 22.85.
Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah, the reigning Olympic champion who also retained her 100m title on Saturday, won in an impressive time of 21.66 to qualify with Namibia’s Christine Mboma.
Going beyond the semi-final stage was always going to be a tall order for Dobbin in an ultra-competitive 200m competition.
Earlier today the Doncaster sprinter finished second in her heat to equal her season’s best time of 22.78.
Dobbin told BBC Sport: “I'm more pleased with my execution in the heat. I really like how I ran the bend in the heat.
“I tried to kick off the bend here and my legs just felt really heavy.
“To be a semi-finalist at the Olympics I can't be too hard on myself but I would've liked to be a bit quicker there to be honest.”
Dobbin, daughter of former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Jim Dobbin, was Team GB’s sole entrant in the women’s 200m after Dina Asher-Smith pulled out with a hamstring injury.
She was making her Olympic debut after only turning professional three years ago. The former Doncaster Athletic youngster has overcome epilepsy to reach the top of her sport.