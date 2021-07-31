Tokyo 2020: Former Doncaster coach 'never had any doubt' in sprint star Beth Dobbin

Beth Dobbin. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sprotbrough’s 200m sprinter Dobbin – a former British champion and European Championship finalist – will make her Olympic debut in Tokyo on Monday.

The 27-year-old has overcome epilepsy and, prior to turning professional in 2018, was working 40 hours a week to self-fund her sporting dreams.

Blackshaw remembers Dobbin as a self-doubting girl who came to train with him at Doncaster Athletic Club at the Keepmoat Stadium – but her determination was second to none.

“She was just a raw youngster, the same as they all are at that age,” Blackshaw told Sportsbeat.

“A little bit nervous, a bit ‘Am I good enough?’ sort of thing, but I’ll tell you what – I never had any doubt.

“She was one of the easiest young adults I’ve ever had to train.

“Beth always had the determination to do what she wanted to do. If I turned around and said I was training at six o’clock on a Sunday morning, Beth would have been there.

Beth Dobbin, pictured in action during her younger days for Doncaster. Photo: Andy Davies

"As she got older and she had to deal with her epilepsy, we cut back the training when she knew she wasn’t in a good spot and on nights where she was, we added a little bit more,” he added.