Doncaster Town see off Sheffield Collegiate to go second in table

Doncaster Town

Doncaster Town won a thrilling game against fellow high flyers Sheffield Collegiate to go second in the YCSPL Premier Division table.

Town reached their revised target of 176 off 44 overs with just four balls to spare.

Bhargav Merai anchored the run chase with 64 before Joe Gallagher struck an unbeaten 31 to guide his team home.

The five wicket triumph saw Town bounce back from their defeat to neighbours Tickhill and stay within four points of leaders Wakefield Thornes.

Earlier Abdul Faseeh (94) and Jack Timby (49) has shared a first wicket stand of 139 before Collegiate’s innings subsided to 173-6.

Spinner Warren Graca claimed 4-35 for Town with each of his wickets via the method of stumping by wicketkeeper Taylor Fell.

Doncaster got some revenge against Tickhill on Sunday when they eased to a ten wicket win against their rivals in the semi-finals of the YCSPL T20 Blast.

Tickhill posted 130-3 in a game reduced to 16 overs a side thanks mainly to Joel Whelan’s 68 off 32 balls.

Town took just 10.1 overs to reach their revised target of 135 as openers George Fisher (71no) and Jaden Fell (53no) made light work of the chase.

Doncaster will face Wakefield Thornes in the final.

Tickhill suffered a disappointing four wicket defeat at Cawthorne on Saturday after being dismissed for just 71. Danyaal Khalid top scored with 37.

Joshua Court then picked up 5-27 but it proved to be in vain as the home side completed victory in 19.3 overs.

Tickhill remain seventh in the Premier Division standings.

Doncaster Town B and Sprotbrough continue to lead the way in the Championship division.

Stuart Guy scored 100 and Rory Daburger made 51 not out and took four wickets in Town B’s 48-run win at Sheffield Collegiate B.

Sprotbrough won by 71 runs at Oughtibridge. Thomas Pepper (57), Harry Smith (51) and George Thompson (43) got the visitors up to 221-9.

Tim Braithwaite took 4-19 and Dean Williamson claimed 3-57 as Oughtibridge replied with 150 all out.