Doncaster Town Centre Road Race - results and reaction

Carl Ryde

Competing in the Miles to Metres-sponsored race for the first time, the 40-year-old England Masters Marathon international claimed victory in a time of 16 minutes 15 seconds.

The Doncaster Athletic Club star, who won last month’s Sandall Beat 10k, led at the end of the first lap and put further distance between him and the chasing pack on the second.

Ryde saw his lead pegged back on the last lap but still won in convincing style from David Sedgwick (16.21) and Kimberworth’s Owen James (16.35).

Ryde picked up golden salva and £100 in cash with Sedgwick and James taking home £75 and £50 respectively.

“I’ve run in the Open race a couple of times, the last time about six years ago, but 5k isn’t really my distance,” said Ryde, who praised work done on his troublesome hamstring injury by Midlands-based physio Phil Cutts.

Joint course record holder Doncaster-based Rotherham Harrier Dave Tune won the vet-45 race in a time of 16.38.

Doncaster Athletic Club’s Simon Wright, ninth overall in a time of 16.55, took the honours in the vet-55 race.

Clubmate Kevin Newman, who has won the event at every age group over the years, repeated last year’s success in the vet-60 race.

Newman, who represented England over 10k in an international Masters event against the Celtic Nations in Birmingham, finished 27th overall in a time of 18.06.

Mick Page, 46th overall, flew the flag for the promoting club when winning the vet-65 race in a time of 19.32.

There was another local success in the vet-70 race with Phil Bussey, who hasn’t competed on the road for nearly 12 months due to health problems, making a winning return to action after clocking a time of 20.08.

Vet 45 Fiona Davies (Rotherham Harriers) won the women’s race, which boasted the same prize money as the men’s race, when finishing 26th overall in a time of 18.03.

Barnsley’s Christina Laking was second to Scunthorpe’s Nicola Curtis in the vet-35 race in a time of 18.20 and third overall in the women’s race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kimberworth’s Joanne Bolton (20.23) won the vet-50 race.

Doncaster’s Rose James, 73rd overall, was second in the vet-40 race in a time of 20.49.

Jonathan Shields (City of Sheffield) won the Open race in a time of 14.48.

The 21-year-old, who had twice finished in the top four, pulled away from the leading pack on the second lap but was pushed all the way down the final straight by the fast-finishing Nick Martin (Caistor) and Kris Lecher who finished in 14.49 and 14.51 respectively.

“I went hard on the second lap and opened up a lead,” he said. “I knew they were closing in on me in the final stages but I didn’t realise they were that close.”

Abbie Donnelly (Lincoln Wellington), 33rd overall, won the women’s race in a time of 16.12.

Georgina Malin (Leeds City) was second with Phillipa Williams (Sheffield Running Club), 41st overall in a time of 16.33, claiming third place.

Doncaster (men) and Barnsley AC won the respective Vets team races with Leeds AC and Hallamshire taking the honours in the Open race.

The Doncaster-based Hughes family provided the first three in the Family Fun Run.

Jonson (5.50) won the race with brothers Sonny Boy (5.58) and Rocco (6.16) heading the chasing pack.

Sister Bartley (nine) was third behind winner Jessica Rowland (6.36) and runner-up Millie Purchase (6.45) in the girls’ race.