Joshua Finbow, from Conisbrough, won a silver medal in the Under-15 Boys 200m race at the English Schools Athletics Association Track & Field Championship last weekend – just two months after competing in his first regional competition.

The 14-year-old Saint Pius X Catholic High School pupil won the 100m and 200m events for his age category at the Yorkshire County Championships in May before repeating the feat at the Northern Inter-County Championship later that month, earning him the chance to compete at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Joshua specialises in both the 100m and 200m events.

Joshua’s mum, Jennie, said: “As a family we are just so thrilled that in a short space of time he’s managed to achieve so much.

"He definitely has the ability and commitment, I just hope he gets to where I think he can.”

Joshua is currently trained by Judith Allam at Doncaster Athletics Club, who is using the same programme with him as the one given to Olympian Beth Dobbin, from Sprotbrough.

Dobbin, a 200m specialist, won a Commonwealth Games bronze medal with Scotland’s 4x400m relay team in Birmingham last summer.

Joshua (centre) with mum Jennie, younger sister Georgia, nine, and dad Daniel.

Jennie added: “He definitely wants to have a career out of this.

"His mindset is ‘my first year is my training year’. Looking at his times compared to some Under-17s, he’s not far off them.”

His personal best over 100m is currently 11.78 seconds, while his best 200m effort stands at 23.40.

The youngster, who has been put forward to represent England against the other home nations later this year, took his new medal into school on Monday to show off to his friends and teachers.

Jennie said: “He’s just feeling really proud at the moment, but as a typical 14-year-old boy I don’t think he would admit that.

"We are really proud of him.”

Jennie took Josh to Doncaster Athletic Club for the first time last year after spotting her son’s potential at school sports days.

She added: “From then it’s just snowballed.

"There are probably other children in our area that might be good in other events.