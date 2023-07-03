Denaby Main’s Kelsall, who is still only 24, claimed a unanimous decision win over Southern Area champion Paul Roberts at the Barnsley Metrodome on Saturday night.

His professional record now stands at nine wins from nine fights, while a decorated amateur career saw him crowned national champion five times.

Stefy Bull, Kelsall’s trainer and manager, said: “I thought he won every round.

Rising Doncaster flyweight star Conner Kelsall has been tipped to become a world champion. Photo: Steel Stream Design

"He boxed fantastic, it was a very good performance for a kid of such a young age in his second championship fight. He’s getting better and better all the time, he’s a great prospect."

Bull believes the sky is the limit for Kelsall, who still works at The White Lady micropub in Conisbrough when he’s not honing his craft in the ring.

He said: “He could go all the way. He’s got the potential to be a world champion.

"If he doesn’t win a British title in his career I will have done a bad job. That’s how good he is and how high his potential is.”

Kelsall will walk down the aisle to marry his partner Cerise this weekend before the couple jet off on their honeymoon with their two boys, Kayden, three, and one-year-old Cohen.

It’s then back to the gym to prepare for his next fight in September.

A fight against Olympic gold medallist Galal Yafai was previously in the offing for this year, but fell through.

Could another big opportunity be close?

“I would never deny him the chance but I’m not in a rush,” said Bull.

"He will have opportunities and he will be in fights that will help him financially.

"At the minute I’m keeping him busy, winning fights under the radar.”

Meanwhile, Kelsall’s stablemate, two-weight world champion Terri Harper, is set for her next fight in October.

Bull said: “Natasha Jonas has now won a world title at a different weight, she will have a decision about whether to vacate her titles at 154.

"Terri is ranked number one by the governing body so her next fight could be an undisputed one.”