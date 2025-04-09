Doncaster Rovers Belles set for do-or-die game at Middlesbrough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers Belles face title-chasing Middlesbrough at the Riverside on Sunday (2pm) knowing a defeat would confirm their relegation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belles are four points adrift of safety in FAWNL Division One North with two games left to play.

They will be relegated to the fifth tier – regardless of their result this weekend – were Norton & Stockton Ancients to avoid defeat against Barnsley and York City win at Stockport County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough lie second in the table, behind Cheadle on goal difference. Ironically, the three-goal margin is traceable to November’s game against Belles whose 3-0 win was Boro’s only league setback this season.

Holly Findlay in action for Belles against Huddersfield. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

In contrast, Belles have gained just five points from their subsequent games. With just five points separating the bottom seven at the turn of the year, Belles’ current predicament is chiefly down to gaining just four points from their five key games against those relegation rivals in 2025.

Belles exited the Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Women’s Senior Cup after losing to Huddersfield Town in a penalty shootout after the teams had drawn 1-1 in their quarter-final tie on Sunday.

The game came two days after Belles had announced they had parted company with manager Ciaran Toner by mutual consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Rossington Main could be playing one tier below Belles next season – if as seems likely Belles are relegated and Rossington are promoted.

Rossington host YP Women in the County Cup this Sunday with the prize for the winners an away tie in the semi-finals against Sheffield United Under-21s or Barnsley FC.

After that game, Rossington are scheduled to play each midweek and Sunday until the end of the month in their quest for a Sheffield & Hallam Women and Girls league and cup double.