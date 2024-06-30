Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster RLFC winged their way to a much-needed Betfred Championship win over Swinton Lions in their home game played at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium on Saturday night.

Bureta Faraimo and Tom Halliday both touched down in the second half, as did centre Reece Lyne on his long-awaited return from a hamstring injury, as the Dons came from behind to beat the Lions 18-8 in the first meeting of the two sides since their 2022 League One promotion play-off final.

Both sides went into the game nervously looking over their shoulders and badly in need of a win. For the first 40 minutes it looked as though Swinton, whose only win in their last six games came at the Millenium Stadium when beating Featherstone Rovers 42-40 at the start of the month, would come away with the spoils.

They had looked the more organised and creative side in the first half. And, given the circumstances, the Dons – who had offered little in attack – were fortunate to only trail 8-0 at the break.

Craig Hall in action against Swinton. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

Playing down the slope, the Lions made the early running and but for a poor inside pass by centre Jake Spedding they would surely have taken the lead.

The Dons were reduced to 12 men on 15 minutes when skipper Brett Ferres was sin-binned for a high tackle and he was soon joined on the sidelines by fellow second-rower Pauli Pauli for a late tackle.

The Lions wasted no time in capitalising on their two-man advantage with full-back Joe Purcell touching down near enough for scrum-half Danny Abram.

Dons’ supporters must have feared that Swinton would post more points during the next few minutes, as they probably should have, but Richard Horne’s charges defended well and controlled the ball well when in possession.

Ironically, Swinton’s best chance of a second try came as Ferres returned to the fray with Halliday helping to deny them in the corner after full-back Josh Guzdek had failed to trap a high kick properly and gifted the Lions possession.

Swinton extended their lead with an angled 35m penalty.

Horne will have been happy to have gone in only eight points down in the circumstances though the fact that it was the third successive first half in which his side had failed to score should be a concern.

Lyne scored the vital first try after the break when he forced his way over from acting half-back close to the line. Scrum-half Connor Robinson, much more influential in the second half, knocked another two points off the deficit with a superb touchline conversion.

Starting to play with a bit more confidence and fluency, the Dons went close to taking the lead on 57 minutes following some adventurous handling in the Swinton 20.

The Dons started the final quarter still two points in arrears but they had the momentum and centre Jason Tali made good ground after running on to a neat ball by Robinson.

They took a 12-8 lead on 62 minutes when Faraimo touched down near enough for Robinson to convert.

Just when it was beginning to look as if it was ‘job done’ for the Dons, the Lions briefly roared with eight minutes to go and the South Yorkshire side were relieved to see Lyne drop on a loose ball.

Halliday capped an excellent game when he dived over in the corner from a pin-point kick by Robinson, who again added the conversion, three minutes from time to seal victory.

Former Featherstone star Craig Hall was held up over the line in the closing stages.