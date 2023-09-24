Doncaster RLFC promoted to Betfred Championship after North Wales Crusaders win in League One play-off final
Richard Horne’s Dons have lost in the League One play-off final two years running but head into Sunday’s clash with home advantage.
Dons are expected to be cheered on by a crowd of around 2,000 at the Eco-Power Stadium as they aim to end their eight-year exile from the second tier of rugby league in England.
Dons v North Wales Crusaders
Latest Score (kick-off 3pm)
Dons 18-6 North Wales Crusaders
Dons scorers: Mahe Fonua (con, Connor Robinson), Robinson (pen), Loui McConnell (con, Robinson), Sam Smeaton
Crusaders scorers: Toby Hughes (con, Leon Hayes)
It’s all over!
Dons end their eight-year exile from the second tier. They are heading back to the Championship!
Third time lucky for Richard Horne’s side in the play-off final. This one never looked in too much doubt after the first try.
Just over a minute to go
Dons head coach Richard Horne is making his way pitchside from the stands. Cracking atmosphere over on the far side among the fans in the East Stand.
Dons score!
Captain Sam Smeaton may have just sealed promotion! It’s 18-6 with just five minutes to go!
Connor Robinson misses the kick. First blip of an otherwise perfect day for him.
Huge cheers when Smeaton crossed the line.
Attendance
2,549
Crusaders score
Toby Hughes goes over with Leon Hayes converting to make it 14-6 in the 71st minute.
Dons extend their lead!
Great play between Connor Robinson and Loui McConnell, who combine to release the latter to cross the line. Robinson converts from an easy position to make it 14-0 with just over 10 minutes to play.
More great Dons defending
They steal the ball back literally on their try line and make their way out of trouble to launch another attack.
Back under way
A huge 40 minutes to come for both sides. Dons kick off.
HT 8-0
Dons end the first half defending their try line and some last-ditch stuff to keep Crusaders scoreless. Competive opening 40 minutes despite the scoreline and the fate of this contest still up in the air.