Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Richard Horne’s Dons have lost in the League One play-off final two years running but head into Sunday’s clash with home advantage.

Dons are expected to be cheered on by a crowd of around 2,000 at the Eco-Power Stadium as they aim to end their eight-year exile from the second tier of rugby league in England.