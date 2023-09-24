News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Doncaster RLFC promoted to Betfred Championship after North Wales Crusaders win in League One play-off final

Doncaster RLFC will be hoping it’s third time lucky when they take on North Wales Crusaders for a place in the Betfred Championship.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 24th Sep 2023, 13:51 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 16:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Richard Horne’s Dons have lost in the League One play-off final two years running but head into Sunday’s clash with home advantage.

Dons are expected to be cheered on by a crowd of around 2,000 at the Eco-Power Stadium as they aim to end their eight-year exile from the second tier of rugby league in England.

Scroll down for live updates throughout the match.

Dons v North Wales Crusaders

Show new updates
15:11 BSTUpdated 16:41 BST

Latest Score (kick-off 3pm)

Dons 18-6 North Wales Crusaders

Dons scorers: Mahe Fonua (con, Connor Robinson), Robinson (pen), Loui McConnell (con, Robinson), Sam Smeaton

Crusaders scorers: Toby Hughes (con, Leon Hayes)

16:47 BST

It’s all over!

Dons end their eight-year exile from the second tier. They are heading back to the Championship!

Third time lucky for Richard Horne’s side in the play-off final. This one never looked in too much doubt after the first try.

16:45 BST

Just over a minute to go

Dons head coach Richard Horne is making his way pitchside from the stands. Cracking atmosphere over on the far side among the fans in the East Stand.

16:39 BSTUpdated 16:42 BST

Dons score!

Captain Sam Smeaton may have just sealed promotion! It’s 18-6 with just five minutes to go!

Connor Robinson misses the kick. First blip of an otherwise perfect day for him.

Huge cheers when Smeaton crossed the line.

16:39 BST

Attendance

2,549

16:35 BST

Crusaders score

Toby Hughes goes over with Leon Hayes converting to make it 14-6 in the 71st minute.

16:29 BSTUpdated 16:33 BST

Dons extend their lead!

Great play between Connor Robinson and Loui McConnell, who combine to release the latter to cross the line. Robinson converts from an easy position to make it 14-0 with just over 10 minutes to play.

16:05 BST

More great Dons defending

They steal the ball back literally on their try line and make their way out of trouble to launch another attack.

16:02 BST

Back under way

A huge 40 minutes to come for both sides. Dons kick off.

15:51 BST

HT 8-0

Dons end the first half defending their try line and some last-ditch stuff to keep Crusaders scoreless. Competive opening 40 minutes despite the scoreline and the fate of this contest still up in the air.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster RLFCLeague OneRichard HorneEngland