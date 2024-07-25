Doncaster RLFC: Featherstone victory can be 'stepping stone' - Luke Briscoe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It proved to be a winning return to the Millennium Stadium on Saturday night for former Featherstone winger Luke Briscoe who helped Doncaster RLFC record a 24-12 win over the ‘Flat Cappers’.

“It was good to come back here and help the team avenge the home defeat against Rovers and get back to winning ways following the York game,” said Briscoe, who missed the club’s win over Swinton in the home game switched to the Post Office Road venue due to a knee injury.

“We came into the game as underdogs, which we probably have been in a lot of games having come up from League One last season, but we just went out there and tried to do our best as usual and fortunately we came away with the points on the night.”

Briscoe was one of a handful of former Rovers players on duty on Saturday night who joined the Dons from the West Yorkshire side at the end of last season after they failed to secure promotion despite finishing top of the Championship table.

“I don’t think any of us thought we had anything to prove,” he said. “For me personally it was just nice to go back there and see some old faces and get a win over them.

“It was a good performance. We are getting back to where we should be after several games in recent weeks where we’ve been off our game. Hopefully Saturday’s result will act a stepping stone to future success going forward.

“We played some smart rugby and had a high completion rate and didn’t give as much ball away as we’ve been doing in some recent games.

“It’s still very tight in and around us and things can quickly change with a couple of results. It’s been that way all season and it will probably be the same for the rest of the year.”