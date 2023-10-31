Doncaster RLFC say they beat Super League clubs to the signing of England international Reece Lyne.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Dons have made a statement of intent with the capture of former Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity centre Lyne on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old has played his entire career in the top flight and was capped by England in 2018 and 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dons chief executive Carl Hall said: "Reece is someone that Richard Horne (head coach) knows really well.

ST HELENS, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Reece Lyne of Wakefield Trinity looks on during the Betfred Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity at Totally Wicked Stadium on April 01, 2021 in St Helens, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"Rich tasked me with going to get him because he knows how well he'll fit into the group here.

"He's over the moon that we've got him because he knows what he'll bring to the group over the next three years.

"This is a really big signing for us and we're really pleased to get it done."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster’s press release announcing Lyne’s arrival claimed they beat off “strong competition – including from the Super League” for his signature.

Hull-born Lyne arrives at the Eco-Power Stadium after a decade at Wakefield which saw him make 233 appearances, scoring 64 tries.

He scored twice in 15 appearances for Trinity last term as they were relegated from the top flight and will line up against his old club in 2024.

Hall told The Free Press on Monday he hopes to conclude Doncaster’s transfer business ahead of their Championship return after eight years within the next fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club want to bring in eight new players during the off season, with Lyne’s arrival taking the number of fresh faces at DN4 to three.