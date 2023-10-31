Doncaster RLFC beat off Super League competition to land England-capped ex-Wakefield Trinity star Reece Lyne
The Dons have made a statement of intent with the capture of former Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity centre Lyne on a three-year deal.
The 30-year-old has played his entire career in the top flight and was capped by England in 2018 and 2021.
Dons chief executive Carl Hall said: "Reece is someone that Richard Horne (head coach) knows really well.
"Rich tasked me with going to get him because he knows how well he'll fit into the group here.
"He's over the moon that we've got him because he knows what he'll bring to the group over the next three years.
"This is a really big signing for us and we're really pleased to get it done."
Doncaster’s press release announcing Lyne’s arrival claimed they beat off “strong competition – including from the Super League” for his signature.
Hull-born Lyne arrives at the Eco-Power Stadium after a decade at Wakefield which saw him make 233 appearances, scoring 64 tries.
He scored twice in 15 appearances for Trinity last term as they were relegated from the top flight and will line up against his old club in 2024.
Hall told The Free Press on Monday he hopes to conclude Doncaster’s transfer business ahead of their Championship return after eight years within the next fortnight.
The club want to bring in eight new players during the off season, with Lyne’s arrival taking the number of fresh faces at DN4 to three.
Versatile former Featherstone back Craig Hall has also signed along with centre Alex Sutcliffe, who has joined from Castleford.