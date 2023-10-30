Carl Hall hopes to have Doncaster RLFC’s transfer business wrapped up within the next fortnight.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Championship new boys have already added versatile former Featherstone back Craig Hall to their ranks along with centre Alex Sutcliffe, who has joined from Castleford.

As many as six new players could arrive at the Eco-Power Stadium in the coming days, Hall revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing recruitment, the Dons chief executive told The Free Press: “We are doing OK.

Dons chief executive Carl Hall celebrates promotion.

"We are just waiting on a few offers coming back and hopefully we will have some good news.

"We would like to think we will get them all done in the next week or so. We are looking to bring about eight players in.”

Captain Sam Smeaton has committed to Dons for another two years, as have Connor Robinson and Ben Johnston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has also been informed it is Championship-ready, according to the IMG grading criteria.

As part of the ‘Reimagining Rugby League Consultation Project', clubs in England’s top three tiers were given a score based on their on-field performance, fandom, finances, stadium and community activity.

Clubs achieving the top grade – Grade A – will be guaranteed a place in the top tier for as long as the grade is maintained.

Clubs who get a Grade B will be awarded a Super League spot only when spaces are available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubs given a Grade C can only participate in the Championship or League One.

Doncaster received a Grade B and were ranked 23rd overall nationally.

Hall said the club accepted their score and would look at where it could improve before the changes come into effect from 2025.

Wider discussions have taken place recently about the future of League One following the withdrawal of West Wales Raiders, London Skolars and potentially Newcastle Thunder for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That could leave as little as seven teams in the competition, although Thunder still hope to be able to enter.

Hall said: “I am more than happy to have two strong leagues, I have made that clear.

"But everybody has got their own say and their own view.”

Hall’s stance is not shared widely, however.