Doncaster recover to beat promotion rivals Rochdale

But the Dons were nowhere near their best for long periods of a game against a Rochdale side still reeling following the sacking of coach Matt Calland last weekend and the loss of several regulars.

Despite their troubles, Hornets enjoyed the better of the first half exchanges and but for some impressive defensive efforts by the home side would have enjoyed a far bigger interval lead than they did.

Missing play-maker Ben Johnston, the Dons lacked their usual creativity in attack and their cause wasn’t helped by a series of handling errors and lack of discipline at times.

Jason Tali scored twice.

Hornets deservedly broke the deadlock at the start of the second quarter - winger Daniel Nixon defying the covering defenders to dive over in the corner. Kieran Rush added the extras and also kicked a 28th minute penalty.

The visitors increased their lead when centre Brad Ward touched down for a second converted try after the Dons had failed to deal with a high kick to the corner by former Dons half-back Rangi Chase.

They bombed a gilt-edged chance to claim a third try on 35 minutes

Strong-running centre Jason Tali threw the Dons a much-needed lifeline in first half stoppage time when forcing his way past two defenders close to the line.

Half-back partner Connor Robinson cut the interval deficit to eight points with his touchline conversion.

The Dons struggled to get out of their own half for the first ten minutes of the second half but they managed to make it pay when they did - Tali forcing his way over for a close-range try on 54 minutes which Robinson again converted to close the gap to just two points.

That’s the way it stayed going into the final quarter of a game.

The Dons, who played better in the second half, hit the front for the first time on 62 minutes -Tali sending winger Travis Corion racing in at the corner to make it 16-14.

Just when it looked as though he had run out of options, Robinson found Watson Boas in space just outside the Rochdale 20 and the half-back sprinted in for another converted try to give the Dons an eight-point lead.

Chase set up a grandstand finish with a close-range converted try on 74 minutes only for the Dons to hit straight back with Boas creating the chance for Corion to make sure of a seventh successive win.