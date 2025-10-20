Doncaster reaffirm Super League ambitions after missing out on place in 2026 top flight

Picture via @Doncaster_RLFC

Doncaster RLFC have reaffirmed their desire to reach the Super League after missing out on a place in next season's top flight.

York Knights, Toulouse Olympique and Bradford Bulls - who finished first, second and third respectively in last season's Championship - were last week granted places in an expanded 14-team competition.

Bradford replaced crisis-hit Salford Red Devils after ranking 10th in IMG's grading system, while York and Toulouse were given the nod over Doncaster, London Broncos, Oldham and Widnes Vikings for the final two spots by an independent panel.

Clubs were assessed on their 2025 financial performance, forecasts through to 2028 and their ability to field a competitive side from 2026 onwards, in addition to the five pillars used in the grading process: fandom, performance, finances, stadium and community.

Doncaster were ranked 23rd in IMG's rankings with a score of 7.85 out of 20.

The Dons said in a statement: "We acknowledge the publication of the 2025 IMG Club Grading.

"To remain consistent in the Grading rankings in 23rd place is pleasing for us as our focus remains firmly on the improvement of on-field performance, with the belief that will drive the required growth across the club.

"To be ranked inside the top 24 clubs is a strong position for us to continue our growth. It is our goal to be a Grade A club within three years, with performances on the field reflecting that standard.

"As our application to join the Betfred Super League suggests, we are firmly focused on the growth of the club, with the ultimate goal of bringing top flight rugby league to this city.

"We would not have put together the application if we were not convinced of our ability to stand among the best clubs in this country and we remain steadfast in our belief that we can do that in the near future.

"As well as the focus on the pitch, our club staff will hold quarterly meetings to address the IMG measurements. We will seek to ensure that once we have a team on the field that has earned the right to play Super League rugby, we are not held back by ratings for off-pitch matters.

"We enter our 75th year with a determination to celebrate our proud history but to also put the building blocks in place for a strong future."

Doncaster have finished eighth in the Championship for two successive seasons after winning promotion from League One in 2023.