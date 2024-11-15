Doncaster martial arts trio bring back medals from British Championships

By Sports Reporter
Published 15th Nov 2024, 17:01 GMT
The three Doncaster medalists (in red robes) after their success at the British Sport Sambo ChampionshipsThe three Doncaster medalists (in red robes) after their success at the British Sport Sambo Championships
A group of martial arts competitors from Doncaster brought back medals for an event recently.

Members of Doncaster Sambo Club, based in the Hyde Park area of the city, took part in the British Sport Sambo Championships which were staged in Kent at the end of October.

Sambo, a martial art with Soviet origins, is a form of amateur wrestling and three of the club's members walked away with medals on the day.

Ewan Lister, who is one of the coaches at the club, achieved gold in the 64kg category. Dariusz Buczkowski walked away with bronze in the 79kg category whilst Shannon Breen also achieved bronze in the women's category.

For more info on the club, visit doncastersambo.com

