Doncaster martial arts trio bring back medals from British Championships
Members of Doncaster Sambo Club, based in the Hyde Park area of the city, took part in the British Sport Sambo Championships which were staged in Kent at the end of October.
Sambo, a martial art with Soviet origins, is a form of amateur wrestling and three of the club's members walked away with medals on the day.
Ewan Lister, who is one of the coaches at the club, achieved gold in the 64kg category. Dariusz Buczkowski walked away with bronze in the 79kg category whilst Shannon Breen also achieved bronze in the women's category.
For more info on the club, visit doncastersambo.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.