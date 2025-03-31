Doncaster Knights v Bedford Blues preview

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seventh-placed Doncaster Knights welcome third-placed Bedford Blues to Castle Park this Saturday, 5 April at 2.30pm. The Blues won 34-18 when the sides met at Goldington Road in Bedford for the reverse fixture last October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Try-scoring was five tries to two in Bedford’s favour.Blues try-scorers were winger centre Alfie Garside, winger Dean Adamson (2), substitute winger/centre Matt Worley and substitute Northampton Saints loanee hooker Craig Wright. Adamson became (and remains) the all-time leading try scorer in the history of the Championship, he put his try-scoring prowess down to resilience and willpower.Unusually Maisey only converted three of the tries and added a penalty to take his individual points tally to nine points.

Their Goldington Road home slope is a home advantage as the Blues are the second highest points scorers at home but eleventh highest away. However, the Blues have conceded the second fewest points away from home. Bedford are the fourth highest points-scorers in the Championship after scoring 404 points (28.8/game), just three points less than third-placed Hartpury. The Knights are sixth after scoring 355 points (25.4 points/game). The Knights are slightly stronger in defence, after conceding ten points fewer than the Blues. The Knights have conceded 308 points (22/game) to the Blues’ 318 (22.7/game).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After scoring 47 tries, Bedford have scored just six more tries than Doncaster and conceded five fewer (35).

Doncaster Knight's home, Castle Park

Adamson is the Championship’s fourth highest try-scorer this season but Knight’s winger Jordan Olowofela (pictured) comfortably remains the highest. Hopefully Jordan will return from injury to play against Bedford. Bedford fly half Will Maisey is the second highest points-scorer in the Championship. The Knights must keep up their excellent level of performance to beat third-placed Bedford, specifically being wary of their flying wingers and to not give away kivkable penalties that Maisey to convert into points.

Last time out the second-placed Blues welcomed sixth-placed Pirates from Cornwall and they forced the Pirates to lower their flag after the Blues won 45-24. The Pirates did manage to score a try-bonus point after dotting down on four occasions.However, Bedford crossed the whitewash six times. Their tries were scored by Worley (2), fly half Will Maisey, full back James, back row Joe Howard and substitute second row Luke Frost.

Seventh-placed Knights travelled to the capital to play eighth-placed London Scottish last Saturday and played fantastically again to come away 42-5 winners. A major psychological self-belief in maintaining performance was instigated after earlier this season the Knights inflicted Ealing Trailfinders initial loss but then lost to London Scottish the following week. This time they have backed up Trailfinders’ only other loss with a win against London Scottish with their Harlequins loanees.

Other games being played around England are:

Jordan Olowofela - wing by John Ashton

All Saturday 5 April:

Ampthill (9) v Ealing Trailfinders (1)

Cornish Pirates (6) v Cambridge (12)

Coventry (2) v Caldy (11)

Hartpury University (4) v Chinnor (10)

Nottingham (5) v London Scottish (8)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Knights win would rise us to fifth if sixth-placed Pirates and fifth-placed Nottingham lose.

A Knights loss would see us remain seventh because both eighth-placed Scottish and ninth-placed Ampthill are seven points below us.

However, the Pirates and Ampthill have a game in hand.