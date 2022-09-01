Doncaster Knights set to face Newcastle Falcons in final friendly

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is Knights’ final warm-up fixture before they start their Championship campaign at champions Ealing Trailfinders on Saturday, September 10.

About the opposition

The Falcons were established in 1877 as the Gosforth Football Club.

Joe Green. Photo: John Ashton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1990 they began to play at Kingston Park and were known as Newcastle Gosforth.

The club was incorporated into Newcastle United chairman Sir John Hall’s ‘Sporting Club’ in 1995.

A raft of high profile signings saw them win promotion from the second tier in 1997 before securing the Premiership title in their first season back in the top flight.

The Falcons finished 12th last season, only finishing above bottom side Bath by virtue of winning one more game.

Last time out

Knights went down 56-0 to Premiership side Wasps at Castle Park last Friday.

There were too many uncharacteristic missed tackles by the Knights, primarily in the first half, but their passing and lineouts were reliable.

A positive was a vastly improved second half, relinquishing 39 points in the first half and then 17 in the second half. There were also competent lineouts, adept passing of the ball and an improved tackling performance as the game progressed.

New Knights Maurice Nwakor and Ehize Ehizode impressed for the hosts.

Head coach Steve Boden won’t let his team wallow in self-doubt. They were beaten comfortably by far a better team.

Newcastle began their pre-season campaign with a 42-28 loss at Leicester Tigers. The Falcons scored four tries against the Premiership champions despite playing half an hour with 14 men.

Ones to watch

Newcastle centre Matias Moroni played for Argentina in their 48-17 home win over Australia last month.

Falcons’ tries against the Tigers were scored by flanker Gary Graham, wing Iwan Stephens, wing Adam Radwan and scrum half Cameron Nordli-Kelemeti.