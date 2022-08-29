Doncaster Knights name Thom Smith and Sam Olver as co-captains

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The back rower and fly half will work together to lead the Knights squad through the 2022/23 campaign, which begins with a trip to Ealing Trailfinders on September 10.

Smith, formerly of Leicester Tigers, said: “Being asked to captain alongside Sammy this season is an extremely proud moment for me personally.

“Since joining last season, Doncaster has quickly become a very special club to me and that’s due to the staff and players and what we are all trying to achieve here.”

Sam Olver. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: I’m really looking forward to working with Sammy and can’t wait for the season to commence.”

Olver has been a mainstay for the Knights since arriving in 2018 – initially on loan from Ealing – and marked his 50th appearance for the club last season.

He said: “It is a real honour to co-captain this team.

"It’s a great group of players who will make the job very easy for us both and I’ll just try to lead by my actions on the field.”

Knights finished second behind their opening day opponents in the RFU Championship last term.

Steve Boden’s men were thrashed 56-0 by Premiership outfit Wasps on Friday in the first of two pre-season friendlies at Castle Park.

The visitors ran in seven first half tries but were restricted to just three scores after the break.