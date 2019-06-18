Doncaster Knights' recruitment 'not finished yet' - Clive Griffiths
Doncaster Knights’ summer recruitment drive is not over yet, according to director of rugby Clive Griffiths.
A wind of change has swept through Castle Park with Tom Smith appointed as head coach and Steve Boden also to start work as assistant coach next month.
Knights have signed scrum half Reiss Cullen from Bristol, winger Kyle Evans from Merthyr and hooker George Edgson from Ealing.
Second row Matt Smith, prop Andrew Foster and centre Pete Lucock have all joined from Yorkshire Carnegie.
Academy youngsters Sam Pocklington and Will Holling have also signed professional terms for the new season.
“We have been pretty active in the transfer market and I think we have got some really quality players on board to add to those we have already got,” Griffiths told Knights’ official website.
“There are still a few positions still left open with the players and also the backs and attack coach.
“We’ll be working hard to get that sorted as soon as possible.”
Knights returned to pre-season training last week, three months in advance of their first league fixture of 2019/20.
“It has been a bit of mix with the shape and fitness that the boys have returned to training in,” said Griffiths.
“I wouldn’t say everyone has come back in peak condition but you would probably expect that at this stage, it is of course early stages of pre-season.
“We have a longer pre-season now with the season now beginning on September 21 so we have more time to condition the lads and integrate everybody as well as the staff.”
Knights will host National Two South champions Reading-based Rams RFC on August 31 in a friendly.
“I am expecting a lot of exuberance, intent and ambition from them,” said Griffiths.
“They have worked their way up the leagues and are an ambitious club.
“They wanted the fixture and to come to Castle Park, so that in itself shows they are willing and I am looking forward to meeting up with some old friends at the club as well.”