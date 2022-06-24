Doncaster Knights discover 2022/23 Championship and cup fixtures

Knights finished runners-up to big-spending Ealing by just three points last season – but the ambitious London club did not secure promotion after failing the Premiership audit.

Steve Boden's side face the hardest possible start to the new campaign with a visit to Vallis Way on the weekend of September 10.

The return fixture at Castle Park will bring the curtain down on the league season on the final weekend in April.

Doncaster Knights in action at Ealing Trailfinders in 2020. Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Three of Knights’ first four games are away from home against Eailing, Hartpury and Nottingham, while Richmond are the first visitors to Castle Park on the weekend of September 24.

The Championship will consist of 12 teams following Caldy RFC's promotion from National One.

The Merseyside-based newcomers will visit Castle Park for the Christmas fixture on the weekend of December 24.

Knights will face Coventry, London Scottish and Bedford Blues in the Championship Cup with six rounds of group games scheduled for November and February before the semi-finals and final in May.

Knights president Steve Lloyd, who is also chairman of the Championship clubs committee, said: “The standard of rugby last season was excellent and I’ve no doubt we’ll see more of the same in the coming season.