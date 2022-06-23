Doncaster Knights continue to rebuild ahead of 2022/23 Championship campaign

The Castle Park club have this week confirmed the arrival of Scottish tighthead prop Mak Wilson from Harlequins and lock Ehize Ehizode from London Scottish.

Full back George Simpson and centre Robbie Smith have both left Hartpury to join the Knights, while tighthead prop Karl Garside has arrived from Northampton Saints and back row Jared Cardew has joined from Richmond.

Knights have also recruited scrum half Will Yarnell from Exeter University Rugby in the BUCS Super League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ehize Ehizode, pictured in action at the Premiership Rugby 7's for Bristol Bears in 2018. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Sam Graham, Kyle Evans, Mark Best, Lloyd Wheeldon, Charlie Connolly, Liam Usher, Guido Volpi, Danny Drake, Josh Peters and Jack Davies all left Doncaster at the end of last season, while Gaz Denman retired from professional rugby.

Knights, who returned to pre-season training last week, finished second in last season’s Championship behind big-spending Ealing Trailfinders.

Ealing were denied promotion after failing to meet minimum standards criteria – due to their Vallis Way ground being unable to accommodate 10,000 spectators.

A promotion spot will be available next season with the RFU set to relax ground criteria.

What they said…

Mak Wilson: “It’s a chance for me to move back north and be closer to home, in a proper city with my kind of people.”

Director of rugby Steve Boden on Ehize Ehizode: “He’s a big man who has got great physical attributes for a second row and he just needs to work on his technical side of the game.”

Boden on George Simpson: “We think he’ll add some pace and agility to our back-line – someone who’ll give us something different.”

Boden on Robbie Smith: “We feel that he’s got the skillset and the pace to really take our attack to another level.”

Boden on Karl Garside: “He’s a young tighthead who has had limited exposure and we feel that as a club we can help him get more exposure at a good level and really push his career in the right direction.”

Boden on Jared Cardew: “We see a lot of potential in Jared. He’s got a good all-round game – he’s strong defensively and is good with ball in-hand.”