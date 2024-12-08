Doncaster Knights' clash at Chinnor abandoned after power cut

Doncaster Knights’ game at Chinnor was abandoned in the final quarter on Saturday due to a power cut and floodlight failure at their Oxfordshire hosts.

Trailing 18-13 after a Russell Kerr try pulled them to within five points on 61 minutes, a power cut caused by the storm wiped out the lighting shortly after.

Chinnor worked to get the power and lights back on but the game was abandoned.

Doncaster will now await confirmation of whether the result of the Championship fixture stands or if they will have to go back down to Chinnor to replay it at a future date.

The Knights are understood to want a replay.

Knights welcome Caldy to Castle Park on Saturday (2.30pm).