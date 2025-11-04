Doncaster darts sensation Beau Greaves handed 'group of death' in Grand Slam draw

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 4th Nov 2025, 13:28 GMT
Beau Greaves has been placed in a mightily strong group for next week's Grand Slam of Darts. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)
Beau Greaves is tipped by many to make a big impression at next week's Grand Slam of Darts - but she'll have to do it the hard way after being handed a killer group draw.

The Doncaster star is competing at the major event in Wolverhampton that begins this Saturday. In Monday's draw she was placed in Group G alongside former winner and three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen, two-time world champion Gary Anderson and rising German star Niko Springer.

Greaves, 21, will face MVG on the first day in one of the must-see ties of the tournament with that match slated as the penultimate game of the evening session. There are 32 players competing, split into eight groups of four. Each player plays one another with the top two progressing to the last-16.

Greaves, who recently won a tour card for 2026 and 2027, is the talk of darts right now after recent high-profile wins over reigning world champion Luke Littler.

Last weekend saw her seal a second victory over him in recent weeks when she won 6-2 at a MODUS exhibition night in Derby in front of a packed house.

