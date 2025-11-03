Doncaster darts ace Beau Greaves beats world champ Luke Littler again

Doncaster darts sensation Beau Greaves has beaten world champion Luke Littler again – her second victory over him in recent weeks.

Just weeks after her Youth Championship win, Beau triumphed 6-2 over The Nuke on Sunday at a MODUS exhibition night in Derby.

The pair delighted fans as they clashed in front of a packed house.

In mid-October, the duo collided in the semis of the World Youth Championship.

Littler was dreaming of a 24-hour double, having won the World Grand Prix a day earlier.

But his hopes were ended by Greaves in a thrilling 6-5 battle.

Her win set up a showdown against European Championship winner Gian van Veen at this month’s Players Championship Finals in Minehead.

And it also saw Greaves land her first-ever Tour Card for a spot on the PDC circuit.

The 21-year-old is now just the fourth woman to take one up.

Her decision came after Littler cracked a cheeky joke that she shouldn’t move onto the pro scenes.

Littler joked: “You best not be taking that tour card!”

He also added: “Fair play to Beau Greaves, all the best in Minehead, some talent.”

Littler isn’t the only star who reckons Greaves can shake things up, with world No1 Luke Humphries also backing her for success.

He said: “I think she’s an amazing player and she deserves it. I predict that she will flourish playing in it.

“I think she’ll do really well. If she’s relaxed and got no pressure on her shoulders, I believe she will be top 64 within the two years.”