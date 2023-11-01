Connor Coghill: Thousands raised for “heartbroken” Doncaster-trained boxer forced to retire
Connor Coghill was hospitalised after complaining of headaches and dizziness in the days following his fight against Hopey Price at Sheffield Arena last month.
The 28-year-old, from Hull, had been floored four times in a back-and-forth contest before being stopped in the twelfth and final round.
It is hoped Coghill will make a full recovery after being discharged from hospital, his trainer and manager, Stefy Bull, said.
Bull confirmed Coghill will never box again due to the injury, however.
"He’s been told he can’t do anything for the next 6 months which obviously is going to be hard for him,” wrote Bull on a fundraising page he set up for his fighter, who trained in Conisbrough.
“Our aim is to raise as much as we can to support Connor with something positive moving forward. Boxing has been his life and all he’s known since being a young boy."
Bull hopes to raise £20,000 for Coghill with more than £3,600 donated so far.
Bull’s post continued: “We have a vision of saucing [sic] a gym in his hometown big enough to start his own amateur boxing club and supporting him to also gain his professional licences so he can train boxers to become champions just like himself."
“I believe he can still achieve things doing something he loves.”
Speaking last week, Bull said Coghill was “obviously heartbroken” but “grateful he’s got his health and appreciates things could have been a lot worse.”
You can donate to Coghill’s fundraiser HERE.