Connor Coghill, who trains under Stefy Bull in Conisbrough, is said to be "stable and resting".

Coghill, from Hull, was stopped by Leeds boxer Hopey Price, who is trained by Dave Coldwell in Rotherham, during their fight at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, 7 October.

Posting on social media, Bull wrote: "We are saddened to confirm Connor is currently in hospital under observation after a scan has discovered a bleed on his brain.

Hopey Price v Connor Coghilll. Picture By Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

"Connor has had headaches since his boxing contest last week in Sheffield.

"Obviously it's devastating news for Connor as boxing has been his life since a young age.

"He's stable and resting and wanting people to respect his time during this difficult period."

Coghill, 28, was cornered by Bull, who also manages his career, and stablemate Jason Cunningham, from Woodlands, against Price.