Connor Coghill: Doncaster-trained boxer in hospital with bleed on the brain

A Doncaster-trained boxer is in hospital with a bleed on the brain.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 17:15 BST
Connor Coghill, who trains under Stefy Bull in Conisbrough, is said to be "stable and resting".

Coghill, from Hull, was stopped by Leeds boxer Hopey Price, who is trained by Dave Coldwell in Rotherham, during their fight at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, 7 October.

Posting on social media, Bull wrote: "We are saddened to confirm Connor is currently in hospital under observation after a scan has discovered a bleed on his brain.

Hopey Price v Connor Coghilll. Picture By Mark Robinson/Matchroom BoxingHopey Price v Connor Coghilll. Picture By Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Hopey Price v Connor Coghilll. Picture By Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
"Connor has had headaches since his boxing contest last week in Sheffield.

"Obviously it's devastating news for Connor as boxing has been his life since a young age.

"He's stable and resting and wanting people to respect his time during this difficult period."

Coghill, 28, was cornered by Bull, who also manages his career, and stablemate Jason Cunningham, from Woodlands, against Price.

He was floored four times in a back-and-forth contest before being stopped in the twelfth and final round.

