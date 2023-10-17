Members of the boxing fraternity have thrown their support behind a Doncaster-trained fighter hospitalised with a bleed on the brain.

Connor Coghill, who trains under Stefy Bull in Conisbrough, was admitted to hospital after a scan discovered a bleed on his brain following his bout with Hopey Price at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, 7 October.

The 28-year-old, from Hull, is said to be "stable and resting", according to his trainer and manager Bull.

Featherweight Coghill was floored four times in a back-and-forth contest before being stopped in the twelfth and final round.

Doncaster-trained boxer Connor Coghill is given a standing eight count by referee Bob Williams.Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

He had been suffering with headaches after the fight, said Bull, who posted on Instagram yesterday: "He's stable and resting and wanting people to respect his time during this difficult period."

Leeds-based Price, who trains in Rotherham, wrote on social media: “I’m absolutely devastated to see the news about Conor [sic] Coghill today.

"Boxers that share the ring have a genuine respect for each other and to know that he’s suffered an injury during our fight is heartbreaking.

"We chase our dreams and give our all to this sport hoping to build a good future for ourselves and our families.

"Whatever the level of fights I wish nothing but good health to all my opponents but now seeing this has happened to Conor it really does hit home how dangerous our sport is.

"I pray he makes a full recovery and am so very sorry for what’s happened to him after he gave everything in our fight.”

Coghill’s stablemate, Woodlands’ Jason Cunningham, who cornered him alongside Bull against Price, wrote: “Spent a few hours with Connor yesterday (Sunday) and spoke to him several times since the fight, considering what’s happened he was in good spirits God Bless him.

"Absolutely gutted with what’s happened especially having known him a long time since our amateur days and being part of the team on the night.

"Things like this are tragic and it really puts things into perspective. So proud of him and he really deserves more than this.

"Boxing is a serious sport you certainly can’t play at it.

"We all know the risks but you never expect this to happen, this lad needs everyone’s support especially for the future.

"Rest up Connor I’m wishing you a full and healthy recovery and just know people care about you and will always be there for you. You can guarantee I’m one of those people.”

Price’s trainer, Dave Coldwell, also took to social media to offer his support for Coghill.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “Absolutely sickened to hear that Conor [sic] Coghill is in hospital under observation after it was discovered he suffered a bleed on the brain after his fantastic performance against Hopey last week.

“Sending all our love to Conor & his family & praying that he makes a full recovery.”F

Former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew wrote: “Thinking of Connor Coghill tonight! Professional Boxing is a DANGEROUS business and should not be played with! When done properly it’s the greatest sport but the most brutal sport of all.