Louis Tomlinson’s Soccer Aid shirt is now up for grabs, with all funds going to the charity UNICEF.

Soccer Aid has partnered with MatchWornShirt, the world’s largest match-worn memorabilia auction platform, to auction match-worn and signed shirts from Soccer Aid, with net proceeds going to UNICEF and their relief efforts. Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson is currently leading the auction, with his match-worn and signed shirt attracting an impressive bid of £4,938.

Manchester United’s all-time highest goal scorer Wayne Rooney set another new milestone at Old Trafford as his 4th minute strike became the fastest goal in Soccer Aid history, with his match-worn shirt currently sitting at £1,578. Not far behind is Angry Ginge, whose Player of the Match performance has seen his shirt rise to £1,451.

On his return to the Theatre of Dreams, Carlos Tevez scored four goals in World XI’s stunning 5-4 comeback win. The former Manchester United and Manchester City forward’s match-worn and goal-scoring shirt, as well as every player who played at Old Trafford, are currently live on MatchWornShirt’s website and app until Sunday, June 22.

Louis Tomlinson

MatchWornShirt also supported Soccer Aid and UNICEF in 2023 and 2024, with notable match-worn shirts last year when England came away 6-3 winners against the World XI including Usain Bolt’s shirt, which sold for £8,067, Tom Hiddleston’s for £3,099 and Eden Hazard’s for £1,571.

Every donation helps to provide vital support for UNICEF’s efforts. To get involved and bid on a Soccer Aid shirt, head to MatchWornShirt’s website or app.