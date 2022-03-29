Golfers looking to practice their putting, work on their swing or add yards to their drive are expected to visit the 18-hole golf course on the outskirts of Doncaster.

Begginers are also welcome at the picturesque course in the South Yorkshire countryside, managed by Doncaster Culture & Leisure Trust (DCLT).

The first of golf's four major championships, the Masters Tournament, runs from April 7 to April 9 at the Augusta National Golf Club in the United States.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crookhill Park Golf Course

This is followed by the PGA Championship, in May, and US Open, in June.

The historic 150th Open Championship, in July, will be hosted at St Andrews, Scotland, with record crowds and the world's greatest players expected.

During a spring and summer filled with top quality golf, Crookhill Park Golf Course will be open to both members and non-members for friendly rounds in impressive surrounds.

Steve Parker, group manager, said: "Around the majors, it's wonderful that we always see an increase in interest from new golfers and those who are inspired to refine their game.

"Crookhill Park is a beautiful course and welcoming to all players – whether you're a future Open champion or you're still working out the difference between a putter and a pitching wedge!"

For more information, or to book a tee time, visit: www.dclt.co.uk/venues/crookhill-park-golf-course