Young Doncaster Rovers star agrees contract after making first team breakthrough

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 8th Oct 2024, 10:01 GMT
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 10:04 GMT
Doncaster Rovers have tied down one of their young assets, with Kasper Williams signing his first professional contract with the club.

The young centre-half, aged 17, has agreed to a two-year deal which will come into effect at the end of the current campaign once his scholarship is completed. The club have also inserted a further one-year option into the arrangement.

Williams recently made his full senior debut in an impressive showing in an EFL Trophy tie against Manchester United's under-21s.

The defender was booked early on but recovered to post a hugely impressive showing prior to being replaced by Jay McGrath on the hour. Rovers boss Grant McCann said afterwards that he only took Williams off as a precaution following the early yellow.

Rovers' Kasper Williams

He said: "I thought young Kasper was great. It was frustrating I had to take him off when we did because I just the next challenge he'd have been sent off. The last thing I wanted is for that to happen to the young lad.

"He was outstanding. The kid's got serious, serious talent and a real ceiling to where he can go."

There is the possibility that Williams could now go out on loan having impressed for the under-18s either side of his first team bow.

Speaking to the club’s website, Williams said: “I’m delighted. It’s everything that I’ve been working towards my entire life so I’m really happy to have got it over the line.

“Now I just want to be involved in the first team as much as I can. I want to be involved in men’s football more and more and hopefully I can step up to the first team.”

