Young Doncaster Rovers star agrees contract after making first team breakthrough

Doncaster Rovers have tied down one of their young assets, with Kasper Williams signing his first professional contract with the club.

The young centre-half, aged 17, has agreed to a two-year deal which will come into effect at the end of the current campaign once his scholarship is completed. The club have also inserted a further one-year option into the arrangement.

Williams recently made his full senior debut in an impressive showing in an EFL Trophy tie against Manchester United's under-21s.

The defender was booked early on but recovered to post a hugely impressive showing prior to being replaced by Jay McGrath on the hour. Rovers boss Grant McCann said afterwards that he only took Williams off as a precaution following the early yellow.

He said: "I thought young Kasper was great. It was frustrating I had to take him off when we did because I just the next challenge he'd have been sent off. The last thing I wanted is for that to happen to the young lad.

"He was outstanding. The kid's got serious, serious talent and a real ceiling to where he can go."

There is the possibility that Williams could now go out on loan having impressed for the under-18s either side of his first team bow.

Speaking to the club’s website, Williams said: “I’m delighted. It’s everything that I’ve been working towards my entire life so I’m really happy to have got it over the line.

“Now I just want to be involved in the first team as much as I can. I want to be involved in men’s football more and more and hopefully I can step up to the first team.”