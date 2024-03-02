Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The winger was a surprise omission from the teamsheet when it landed an hour before kick-off in the Midlands. Manager Grant McCann says the 25-year-old has suffered a glute injury but is hopeful he'll not be out too long.

McCann, who also confirmed captain Richard Wood had felt his hamstring late on, delivered an update after the 3-1 loss at the Bescot Stadium: "Luke has just got a tight glute. He tried (to be ready). He had a late fitness test yesterday but just didn't quite come through it.

"Hopefully he'll be fine after another day or two and be ready for Tuesday (Bradford away)."

Saturday's game was not brimming with positives, but one plus point was the long-awaited return of Zain Westbrooke.

The former Coventry City man made his first appearance after a thigh-related lay-off, making a late cameo against the Saddlers.

"Zain is a big player for us. He's only trained a week with us and even today it might have been a little early but because of Luke's injury we decided to involve him. You can just see his calmness and how he waits to draw people in. He's a very good player and nice to see him back."

