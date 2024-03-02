'Won't be pleased', 'too many mistakes' - Doncaster Rovers ratings from Walsall loss - gallery

Here’s how we rated the players:
1. Defeat for Rovers
Rovers went down 3-1 at Walsall. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Thimothee Lo-Tutala - 5
Couldn't do anything about Gordon's header. Made some important saves thereafter. Was beaten to the ball by Faal for the third goal. Photo: HOWARD ROE
3. Jamie Sterry - 5
Will be disappointed in his part in the Gordon goal, failing to clear his lines. Made up for it with a peach of an assist for Hurst. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Tom Anderson - 5
Real dicey moment in the first half when miscommunication with his goalkeeper almost saw him score a comical own goal. Thankfully he recovered the situation and cleared off the line. Carded. Best of a bad bunch in defence. Photo: HOWARD ROE